Essential Wedding Dance Floor Songs

The wedding industry these days is a bit out of control. There are impossible standards to aim for, pressure to make it the “best day ever,” and financial strains that add stress to a time that should be fun and light. But this is capitalism and we eat editorial photographers for breakfast. That said, one area not to skimp on is the DJ or live band. A bad wedding DJ is soul sucking. It’s a skill that requires reading the room and knowing how to maintain a dance party, while not being “above” those classic cheap sing-a-longs everybody loves.

Here are a few wedding dance floor classics, in order of 1 to all of the Miller Lites. But remember, no glass on the dance floor!

We warm up the crowd with something easy to groove to:

"Love Shack" - The B-52s

"Ain't Too Proud to Beg" - The Four Tops

“Brown Eyed Girl” – Van Morrison

"Build Me Up Buttercup" - The Foundations

“Celebration” - Kool and the Gang

"Do You Love Me" - The Contours

“Twist and Shout” - Beatles

“Shout” - Isley Brothers

“Sweet Caroline” - Neil Diamond

“We Are Family” – Sister Sledge

It’s been good clean fun but now it’s time to dirty things up:

“You Shook Me All Night Long” - ACDC

“Livin’ On A Prayer” – Bon Jovi

“Pour Some Sugar On Me” - Def Leppard

Uh oh shoes are coming off

“Don’t Stop Believing” - Journey

“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” – Cyndi Lauper

At this point someone has most likely broken a glass on the dance floor.

"Respect" - Aretha Franklin

"Modern Love" - David Bowie

"You Make My Dreams Come True" - Hall & Oates

“Y.M.C.A. - The Village People

Did Aunt Di just lead a conga line through the kitchen?

“Give It to Me Baby" - Rick James

"Kiss" - Prince

"Got to Give It Up" - Marvin Gaye

"I Wanna Dance With Somebody" - Whitney Houston

“Tiny Dancer" - Elton John

Is that bridesmaid crying?

"Baba O'Riley" - The Who

"Old Time Rock & Roll" - Bob Seger

One of the groomsmen has now ripped his pants trying to duck walk. Let’s slow things down with a couples dance:

"At Last" - Etta James

"Wonderful Tonight" - Eric Clapton

"You Are the Best Thing" Ray LaMontagne

Momentum is building again, time for line dancing songs:

“Cupid Shuffle” – Cupid

“Cha Cha Slide” – DJ Casper

“Macarena” – Los Del Rio

And now that all hell has broken loose, anything goes:

"Africa" - Toto

I think the bride just did a somersault.

“Wannabe” - Spice Girls

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” - Bonnie

"(I've Had) The Time of My Life" - Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

Hopefully there are no major injuries from the epic Dirty Dancing lift. Bar is closing, and it’s time to cool things off:

"Signed Sealed Delivered, I’m Yours" - Stevie Wonder

“Closing Time” - Semisonic

And cheers to the happy couple!