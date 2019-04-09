Farewell, Game of Thrones! [Playlist]

HBO's Game of Thrones is coming to an end this Spring, with the first episode of the eighth and final season premiering this Sunday, 4/14. Many fans have been following the yarn ball of complicated plot lines and unexpected twists since it's premiere in 2011. I'm a big fan of the show, and with an ear infection keeping me on the couch the past two days I've been able to catch up on the last two seasons. I've never been really into the fantasy genre, but there is definitely something to be said about a show like this that completely consumes your mind. It's nice to have your mind consumed.

In honor of this incredible show, I've put together a playlist for the free folk. Enjoy!

Video of Yuck - The Wall

For The Night's Watch

Video of JIMI HENDRIX - Fire (1967)

Move over Rover

Video of Queen - Killer Queen (Top Of The Pops, 1974)

Cersei, who hurt you?

Video of Edwin Starr- War (HQ)

Absolutely nothing.

Video of Mumford &amp; Sons - The Wolf

House Stark!

Video of Roky Erickson - I Walked With A Zombie

yeah they have terrifying blue eyes and a screech that makes my neighbor's dog whimper

Video of World Party - Ship of Fools

just throwing shade at the Ironborn

Video of Pink Floyd - Mother

For the one and only Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen

Video of Out in the cold - Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

Winter is here!