Farewell, Game of Thrones! [Playlist]
HBO's Game of Thrones is coming to an end this Spring, with the first episode of the eighth and final season premiering this Sunday, 4/14. Many fans have been following the yarn ball of complicated plot lines and unexpected twists since it's premiere in 2011. I'm a big fan of the show, and with an ear infection keeping me on the couch the past two days I've been able to catch up on the last two seasons. I've never been really into the fantasy genre, but there is definitely something to be said about a show like this that completely consumes your mind. It's nice to have your mind consumed.
In honor of this incredible show, I've put together a playlist for the free folk. Enjoy!
For The Night's Watch
Move over Rover
Cersei, who hurt you?
Absolutely nothing.
House Stark!
yeah they have terrifying blue eyes and a screech that makes my neighbor's dog whimper
just throwing shade at the Ironborn
For the one and only Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen
Winter is here!