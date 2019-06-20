Father John Misty Debuts 3rd New Song on Tour [Video]

Father John Misty came through town last weekend for an excellent night of music with Jason Isbell and opener Jade Bird. He’s been using the tour with his buddy Jason to try out some new material. So far he’s played a new one called “Time Makes A Fool Of Us,” and a supposed rejected submission to A Star Is Born. Fun fact: his tour companion Jason Isbell’s submission did make it in.

This week on the tour, he debuted a third new song, “Tell It Like It Is.” Check out video of the song from his performance in Brooklyn here: