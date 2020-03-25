Fender Offers 3 Months of Free Online Guitar Lessons

During quarantime I completely understand how people are feeling isolated or lonely. But bored? Don't make me quote Harvey Danger...

Now's the time to dust off that guitar, and Fender has waived the fees on their online courses for 3 months. Head to the website, sign up, and make it so that something great comes out of this rough time.

"With everything happening in the world, music has the power to connect us. We want to do our part to see you through – the way we know how. We’re offering 3 months of free online guitar, bass and ukulele lessons to the first 100,000 who sign up for Fender Play. We’re all going to be spending more time inside – so we might as well make some noise."

Click here for Fender.com.