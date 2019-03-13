A Few Irish Classics for Your St. Patrick's Day Playlist

Happy St. Patrick’s Day County Cook! Not only is March 17th a wonderful sign that Spring is on the horizon, it gives us a reason to celebrate the most charming and fun culture there is. Look for XRT at the River Dye on Saturday morning, as well as on the float in the South Side Irish Parade on Sunday. In true Irish spirit I’ll share some music with you- some Irish classics for any St. Patrick’s Day party.

“The Rocky Road to Dublin” – Dubliners

Video of ROCKY ROAD TO DUBLIN - The Dubliners

“The Star of County Down” – The Wolfe Tones

"Come Out Ye Black and Tans” – The Davitts

“I’m a Man You Don’t Meet Everyday” – The Pogues

“The Auld Triangle” – Glen Hansard

Video of Glen Hansard &amp; Friends : The Auld Triangle (HD) Live Albert Hall 2014

“Cunla” –Celtic Crossroad

“Ratlin’ Bog” – Malarkey Brothers

“Galway Girl” – Steve Earle

Video of Galway Girl played by Steve Earle

“I’ll Tell Me Ma” – Van Morrison and The Chieftains

“Sally MacLennane” – The Pogues

“The Wild Rover” - The Dubliners

Video of The Dubliners - Wild Rover

“Seven Drunken Nights” - The Dubliners

“A Pair of Brown Eyes” - The Pogues

“Broken Hearted Hoover Fixer Sucker Guy” – Glen Hansard

“Dirty Old Town” - The Pogues

Video of The Irish Rovers, Whiskey in the Jar

