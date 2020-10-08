Fleet Foxes "Can I Believe You" Video [Watch]

It's only been a few weeks since Fleet Foxes released their fourth studio album Shore, and it's recieved a very warm welcome by fans. The band has just released a new music video for the song “Can I Believe You,” and according to leader Robin Pecknold, “This song draws from the age-old folk tradition of headbangers about trust issues. The verse is the chorus, the chorus is a bridge, the bridge is a different song, it’s all backwards but that was what made it so fun to make. Please enjoy!”

Check out the video below, directed by Pecknold's brother and frequent collaborator Sean Pecknold: