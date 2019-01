Just before the clock struck midnight on Monday, Robin Pecknold gave us hope for the new year. The Fleet Foxes frontman teased a few new demos with the caption “Forward ! (Very very demos happy new year).” Well very very happy are we!

According to their contract, Fleet Foxes are due to release a new album by June 2019. This 4th album will follow 2017's release Crack-Up, and judging from the demos, we're in for something good. Tune in below: