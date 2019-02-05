Florence and the Machine Return to Chicago

If you missed Florence when she played the United Center in October, you're in luck. The band have announced a new North American Tour for 2019, and the band will play Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on May 23rd!

They've got some fantastic opening acts joining them on the road, including Christine and the Queens, Perfume Genius, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and in Chicago, Blood Orange.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 8th via LiveNation.

Check out Florence and the Machine’s full tour below:

Florence and the Machine 2019 Tour Dates:

03/02 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle Munich

03/04 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

03/05 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

03/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportlaeis

03/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

03/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

03/12 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

03/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

03/15 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

03/17 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

03/18 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitur

03/20 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

03/21 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Centre

03/24 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

03/25 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy

05/10 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM Acrosanti

05/12 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

05/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

05/15 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *

05/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

05/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island %

05/24 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre %

05/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage %

05/28 – Montreal, QC @ Xfinity Center %

06/01 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/03 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion %

06/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

06/08 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center +

06/09 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena +

06/29 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/13 – London, UK @ British Summer Time

08/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Princes Street Garden

08/10 – Newquay, UK @ Boardmasters Festival

08/12 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

^ = w/ Perfume Genius

* = w/ Christine and the Queens

% = w/ Blood Orange

+ = w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats