Florence and the Machine Return to Chicago
If you missed Florence when she played the United Center in October, you're in luck. The band have announced a new North American Tour for 2019, and the band will play Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on May 23rd!
They've got some fantastic opening acts joining them on the road, including Christine and the Queens, Perfume Genius, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and in Chicago, Blood Orange.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 8th via LiveNation.
Check out Florence and the Machine’s full tour below:
Florence and the Machine 2019 Tour Dates:
03/02 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle Munich
03/04 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
03/05 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
03/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportlaeis
03/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
03/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
03/12 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
03/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
03/15 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
03/17 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
03/18 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitur
03/20 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
03/21 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Centre
03/24 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
03/25 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy
05/10 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM Acrosanti
05/12 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^
05/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^
05/15 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *
05/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *
05/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island %
05/24 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre %
05/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage %
05/28 – Montreal, QC @ Xfinity Center %
06/01 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/03 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion %
06/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +
06/08 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center +
06/09 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena +
06/29 – Rotselaar, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/13 – London, UK @ British Summer Time
08/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Princes Street Garden
08/10 – Newquay, UK @ Boardmasters Festival
08/12 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
^ = w/ Perfume Genius
* = w/ Christine and the Queens
% = w/ Blood Orange
+ = w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats