Florence + The Machine's Virtual Performance for the Met Gala [Watch]

The Met is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, but unfortunately due to Covid-19 the lavish, annual Met Gala couldn't take place. Instead, the organization produced A Moment With The Met, acknowledging its history and upcoming exhibitions while raising money for A Common Thread, the COVID-19 relief fund started by Vogue and Tom Ford.

Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine kept her promise to perform and did just that, performing “You’ve Got The Love” from her living room. Even at-home without much backing, she makes a hell of an impact. Check it out below: