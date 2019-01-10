Free Beer for a Year from Goose Island - If You Can Kick 43 Yards

It didn't take long for the tweet storm to hit after Cody Parkey's now infamous missed field goal attempt in the Bears game on Sunday.

Among the storm was Goose Island Brewery, who were heated about all of the hate towards Parkey coming from "armchair kickers."

THREAD

*deep breath* we think we’re finally okay with talking about yesterday’s game. 1/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

Putting their beer where their mouth is, Goose Island is hosting a field goal kicking competition this Saturday, January 12th, and will award free beer for a year to those who complete the 43-yard, tipped field goal.

The brewery is currently working hard to set up field goal posts outside their taproom at 1800 W. Fulton St. so that those who are up to the challenge, who are 21 or older, can take their shot.

Sign up opens at 12 p.m., and spots are limited. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m.

Think you have what it takes? Good luck!