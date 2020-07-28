Fruit Bats Cover Smashing Pumpkins' Siamese Dream, Preview "Today"

July 28, 2020
Emma Mac
Billy Corgan of the band The Smashing Pumpkins performs on stage

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom

Categories: 
Features

Fruit Bats have a new album on the way, and in a bold move they’ll be releasing an entire album cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ Siamese Dream. Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson is taking on the project for Turntable Kitchen’s Sounds Delicious series, which has featured Ben Gibbard doing Teenage Fanclub’s Bandwagonesque and the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart covering Tom Petty’s Full Moon Fever.

Fruit Bats take on Siamese Dream is out 8/21. Check out this gorgeous cover of “Today” from the album below:

Tags: 
Smashing Pumpkins
fruit bats
siamese dream
today