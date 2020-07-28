Fruit Bats Cover Smashing Pumpkins' Siamese Dream, Preview "Today"

Fruit Bats have a new album on the way, and in a bold move they’ll be releasing an entire album cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ Siamese Dream. Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson is taking on the project for Turntable Kitchen’s Sounds Delicious series, which has featured Ben Gibbard doing Teenage Fanclub’s Bandwagonesque and the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart covering Tom Petty’s Full Moon Fever.

Fruit Bats take on Siamese Dream is out 8/21. Check out this gorgeous cover of “Today” from the album below: