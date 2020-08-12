Future Islands Announce New Album, As Long As You Are
August 12, 2020
Future Islands announced today they'll be releasing their 6th studio album this October. The self-produced album titled As Long As You Are will follow 2017's The Far Field, and to date we have 2 new songs from it, "For Sure" and "Thrill."
As Long As You Are Tracklist:
1. “Glada”
2. “For Sure”
3. “Born In A War”
4. “I Knew You”
5. “City’s Face”
6. “Waking”
7. “The Painter”
8. “Plastic Beach”
9. “Moonlight”
10. “Thrill”
11. “Hit The Coast”