Future Islands Announce New Album, As Long As You Are

August 12, 2020
Emma Mac
BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Samuel T. Herring of Future Islands performs during Splendour in the Grass 2017 on July 22, 2017 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features

Future Islands announced today they'll be releasing their 6th studio album this October. The self-produced album titled As Long As You Are will follow 2017's The Far Field, and to date we have 2 new songs from it, "For Sure" and "Thrill."

As Long As You Are Tracklist:

1. “Glada”
2. “For Sure”
3. “Born In A War”
4. “I Knew You”
5. “City’s Face”
6. “Waking”
7. “The Painter”
8. “Plastic Beach”
9. “Moonlight”
10. “Thrill”
11. “Hit The Coast”

 

Tags: 
future islands
as long as you are
thrill
for sure