Future Islands Announce New Album, As Long As You Are

Future Islands announced today they'll be releasing their 6th studio album this October. The self-produced album titled As Long As You Are will follow 2017's The Far Field, and to date we have 2 new songs from it, "For Sure" and "Thrill."

Video of Future Islands - For Sure (Official Video)

Video of Future Islands - Thrill (Official Video)

As Long As You Are Tracklist:

1. “Glada”

2. “For Sure”

3. “Born In A War”

4. “I Knew You”

5. “City’s Face”

6. “Waking”

7. “The Painter”

8. “Plastic Beach”

9. “Moonlight”

10. “Thrill”

11. “Hit The Coast”