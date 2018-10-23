Gainesville, FL Dedicates Park to Tom Petty

It's been just over a year since Tom Petty passed away, and a year full of tributes and remembrace for the beloved rockstar. This past Saturday, October 20th, Tom Petty would have turned 68, and his hometown honored his memory by dedicating the park he grew up playing in to him. Gainesville, Florida hosted Petty's daughter Adria and brother Bruce as they renamed Northeast Park as Tom Petty Park in recognition.

You can watch footage of the dedication here:

Video of Tom Petty park dedication 10.20.18 -- Gainesville, Florida

Petty's estate has also just released the 60 song box set of unheard and unreleased recordings, An American Treasure. Check out the aptly titled "Gainesville" here: