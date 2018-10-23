Gainesville, FL Dedicates Park to Tom Petty

October 23, 2018
Emma Mac
May 5, 2017; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Tom Petty performs at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Photo Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Features

It's been just over a year since Tom Petty passed away, and a year full of tributes and remembrace for the beloved rockstar. This past Saturday, October 20th, Tom Petty would have turned 68, and his hometown honored his memory by dedicating the park he grew up playing in to him. Gainesville, Florida hosted Petty's daughter Adria and brother Bruce as they renamed Northeast Park as Tom Petty Park in recognition. 

You can watch footage of the dedication here:

Petty's estate has also just released the 60 song box set of unheard and unreleased recordings, An American Treasure. Check out the aptly titled "Gainesville" here: 

Tags: 
Tom Petty
an american treasure
gainesville
Florida

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews A Star Is Born Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Soul Music: The Great Unifier Inside The Archives
Ahead of This Friday's Led Zeppelin Feature, Flash Back to Lin & Robert Plant Chatting At City Winery Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Night School Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Predator Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews A Simple Favor Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes