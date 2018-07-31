Gang Of Youths Cancel Lollapalooza Appearances Due to Family Emergency

Australian band Gang of Youths have had to cancel their highly anticipated Lollapalooza appearances, including a Friday afternoon set at the festival and a Thursday night XRT Lollapalooza aftershow at Reggie's.

According to the band's social media, lead singer David Le'aupepe has a family emergency to attend to.

It's a bummer alright, and we send positive vibes and thoughts to David and his family.

We will definitely continue to enjoy the band's incredible sophomore album, Go Farther In Lightness, and we look forward to the next time they come through Chicago!

Video of Gang of Youths - Let Me Down Easy

