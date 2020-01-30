Gorillaz Announce New Project "Song Machine"

Gorillaz have announced a new project called Song Machine, and it won't be taking on the conventional form of an album release. Instead, they'll be releasing a series of episodes, or singles, throughout the year. This week they've released the first episode, titled "Momentary Bliss," with help from British Rapper slowthai and the UK punk duo Slaves.

Check out "Momentary Bliss" here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTt7301PR5k&feature=emb_logo