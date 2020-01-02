Green Day Donate 2K to Denny's Punk Show

Last month a viral video of a high school punk band playing at a Denny's filled our empty hearts with joy. Wacko, the band from Costa Mesa, California with an impressive following, racked up $1,800 in damages. Then, in a second show of divinity, two GoFundMe pages to take care of the damages quickly met their goals. One came straight from the band, the other from the kid responsible for booking for show Bryson Del Valle. Del Valle's GoFundMe garnered a $2,000 donation from Green Day, along with the message:

“Hey Bryson call us! We wanna play the Bastards Club. Love, Green Day.”

Check out a video of the Denny's show here: