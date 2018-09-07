Greta Van Fleet Announce Debut Album and New Song "Watching Over"
Hear their new track "Watching Over" here.
With the impact that Michigan natives Greta Van Fleet have made this past year, it’s hard to believe they have yet to release their debut album. The band of mostly brothers Josh Kiszka (vocals), Jake Kiszka (guitars), Sam Kiszka (bass), and drummer Danny Wagner blew us away at Lollapalooza weeks ago, and proved themselves in an XRT/Lolla Aftershow at The Vic. But what we’ve loved from them so far has mostly come from their two EPs from 2017, Black Smoke Rising and From the Fires. This past July we got the first single “When the Curtain Falls,” from the forthcoming debut album Anthem of the Peaceful Army, which the band has just announced is due out October 19th.
The album recorded in Nashville and Michigan, and produced by The Rust Brothers (Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone). All four band members take songwriting credits for the 10 songs on the album, which you can view below.
Along with announcing the official release date of their debut album, the band gave us a brand new song from the album called “Watching Over.” Check it out here:
Anthem of the Peaceful Army Tracklist:
01. Age of Man
02. The Cold Wind
03. When The Curtain Falls
04. Watching Over
05. Lover Leaver (Taker Believer)
06. You’re The One
07. The New Day
08. Mountain of the Sun
09. Brave New World
10. Anthem
Preorder Anthem of the Peaceful Army from Greta Van Fleet here.