Greta Van Fleet Announce Debut Album and New Song "Watching Over"

With the impact that Michigan natives Greta Van Fleet have made this past year, it’s hard to believe they have yet to release their debut album. The band of mostly brothers Josh Kiszka (vocals), Jake Kiszka (guitars), Sam Kiszka (bass), and drummer Danny Wagner blew us away at Lollapalooza weeks ago, and proved themselves in an XRT/Lolla Aftershow at The Vic. But what we’ve loved from them so far has mostly come from their two EPs from 2017, Black Smoke Rising and From the Fires. This past July we got the first single “When the Curtain Falls,” from the forthcoming debut album Anthem of the Peaceful Army, which the band has just announced is due out October 19th.

The album recorded in Nashville and Michigan, and produced by The Rust Brothers (Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone). All four band members take songwriting credits for the 10 songs on the album, which you can view below.

Along with announcing the official release date of their debut album, the band gave us a brand new song from the album called “Watching Over.” Check it out here:

Video of Greta Van Fleet - Watching Over

Anthem of the Peaceful Army Tracklist:

01. Age of Man

02. The Cold Wind

03. When The Curtain Falls

04. Watching Over

05. Lover Leaver (Taker Believer)

06. You’re The One

07. The New Day

08. Mountain of the Sun

09. Brave New World

10. Anthem

Preorder Anthem of the Peaceful Army from Greta Van Fleet here.