Guaraldi, Stevens, and Cirzan: 3 Essential Christmas Albums

For any grinches or cotton-headed-ninnymuggins who decidedly don't like Christmas music, listen up. There are three steadfast Christmas albums I refer to each December, and they never cease to amaze me.

The first is simple, obvious even, but necessary. Vince Guaraldi Trio's A Charlie Brown Christmas is delicate, timeless and best of all, there are no singing chipmunks involved.

Video of Vince Guaraldi Trio - The Charlie Brown Christmas Songs (FULL ALBUM - GREATEST JAZZ COMPOSER)

For my next trick, I'll refer you to Sufjan Steven's picture perfect Christmas wonderland soundtrack, Silver & Gold: Songs for Christmas, Vols. 6–10. The five-EP box set was released in 2012, and is a follow-up to Songs for Christmas, which was released in 2006. Basically Sufjan loves Christmas and has written and covered a million Christmas songs in the most beautiful way. I love all of these songs so much.

Video of Sufjan Stevens, &quot;Lumberjack Christmas / No One Can Save You From Christmases Past&quot; [Track 2/8,Vol 6]

And finally, it pays to find out what Andy Cirzan of Jam Productions, a true Christmastologist, has chosen for the season. For the past 30 years he's made an incredible Christmas mix of songs you've never heard. You can listen to him discuss this year's mix on Sound Opinions and download the mix here.