Harry Styles Covers Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime"

December 19, 2019
Emma Mac
Singer-Actor Harry Styles in 2017

© Anthony Behar

In promotion of his second solo album, Fine Line, Harry Styles has been busy making the rounds, including hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live a few weeks ago. This week, he stopped by BBC's Live Lounge to perform Lizzo's "Juice" and Paul McCartney's Christmas Classic "Wonderful Christmastime." Check it out below:

 

