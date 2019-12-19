Harry Styles Covers Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime"
December 19, 2019
In promotion of his second solo album, Fine Line, Harry Styles has been busy making the rounds, including hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live a few weeks ago. This week, he stopped by BBC's Live Lounge to perform Lizzo's "Juice" and Paul McCartney's Christmas Classic "Wonderful Christmastime." Check it out below:
