Heading to see Michael McDermott? Bring a Toy or Book!

Holiday Concerts for the Kids

December 18, 2018
Emma Mac
This year XRT has kept our long running tradition of hosting Holiday Concerts for the Kids, with a record setting 25 concerts for the season! We've already witnessed the incredible genorosity of our listeners who have brought thousands of toys to shows like Greta Van Fleet, Lucinda Williams, KT Tunstall, Freddy Jones Band, Richard Thompson, Violent Femmes, and they're not done just yet. 

If you're heading to Michael McDermott at City Winery this Friday, Saturday or Sunday, please bring an unwrapped, new or gently used toy or book, and we'll make sure they make their way to Chicago area hospitals. Enjoy the show knowing you made a child's tough Holiday a bit brighter. Thanks for your support! 

 

