Hear 2 Brand New Songs from Sufjan Stevens

May 29, 2019
Emma Mac
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Recording artist Sufjan Stevens performs onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sufjan Stevens has released 2 new songs in acknowledgement of upcoming Pride Month, which follow only one Christmas song he released last year after 2015’s Carrie and Lowell. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Ali Forney Center in Harlem and the Ruth Ellis Center in Detroit, two nonprofits that help LGBTQ homeless teens. He’s also designed a gay pride shirt to benefit the organization, which you can purchase here. 

As for the new music, “Love Yourself” is based off a demo he recorded in 1996, which he’s released in addition to the updated version. The entirely new “With My Whole Heart” is a product of Steven’s challenge “to write an upbeat and sincere love song without conflict, anxiety, or self-deprecation.” Check out both songs here:

