Hear 2 Brand New Songs from Sufjan Stevens

Sufjan Stevens has released 2 new songs in acknowledgement of upcoming Pride Month, which follow only one Christmas song he released last year after 2015’s Carrie and Lowell. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Ali Forney Center in Harlem and the Ruth Ellis Center in Detroit, two nonprofits that help LGBTQ homeless teens. He’s also designed a gay pride shirt to benefit the organization, which you can purchase here.

As for the new music, “Love Yourself” is based off a demo he recorded in 1996, which he’s released in addition to the updated version. The entirely new “With My Whole Heart” is a product of Steven’s challenge “to write an upbeat and sincere love song without conflict, anxiety, or self-deprecation.” Check out both songs here:

Video of Sufjan Stevens - Love Yourself [Official Audio]