Hear a Brand New Song from Margaret Glaspy

It's hard to believe it's already been 4 years since we first heard from Margaret Glaspy, who came on the scene in 2016 with her fantastic debut album Emotions and Math and the hit "You And I." This week she's announced a sophomore follow-up, Devotion, which is due out in March, and a Spring tour that will bring her to Thalia Hall April 25th.

Check out the first new song from the album “Killing What Keeps Us Alive,” here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFjb_mIQQ1I

Devotion Tracklist:

1. “Killing What Keeps Us Alive”

2. “Without Him”

3. “Young Love”

4. “You’ve Got My Number”

5. “Stay With Me”

6. “So Wrong It’s Right”

7. “Heartbreak”

8. “You Amaze Me”

9. “Devotion”

10. “Vicious”

11. “What’s The Point”

12. “Consequences”