Hear a Brand New Song from Michael Stipe

It's fun when musical relationships come full circle, and that's certainly the case for The National's Aaron Dessner and R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe. The National opened for R.E.M. on tour years ago, and now Dessner has been working with Michael Stipe on a new song that's part of Dessner and Justin Vernon's Big Red Machine project. Stipe debuted the song on Colbert a few weeks ago, but today they've released the video for “No Time For Love Like Now.” Check it out below:

Video of Michael Stipe &amp; Big Red Machine, No Time For Love Like Now (official video)