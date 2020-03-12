Hear a Brand New Song from Sharon Van Etten

Sharon Van Etten has won us over as a musician, and we're thrilled to hear she's now trying her hand as an actor. She appeared on the Netflix show The OA, and now she's been cast for the indie film Never Rarely Sometimes Always, written and directed by Eliza Hittman, which recently debuted at Sundance.

The trailer for the new film, which comes out Friday, is appropriately set to Van Etten's song from last year, "Seventeen." Making use of all her talents, Van Etten also wrote a song for the film, “Staring At A Mountain," which you can check out below:

Video of Staring at a Mountain