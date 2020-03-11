Hear a Brand New Song from Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down are coming back with Temple, their 5th album, due out this May. Temple is their first studio album since 2016's A Man Alive, which was produced by Tune-yards' Merrill Garbus, and this will be the first time Thao Nguyen has produced her own work, along with her bandmate Adam Thompson. Grab tickets for their show on July 16 at Thalia Hall, and check out the title track below:

Video of Thao &amp; The Get Down Stay Down - Temple (Official Music Video)

Temple Tracklist:

1. “Temple”

2. “Phenom”

3. “Lion On The Hunt”

4. “Pure Cinema”

5. “Marauders"

6. “How Could I”

7. “Disclaim”

8. “Rational Animal”

9. “I’ve Got Something”

10. “Marrow"



