Hear a New Song from Sufjan Stevens

We’re anticipating a new release from Sufjan Stevens next month, an instrumental, new-age release in fact. Aporia will be his second collaboration with his Stepfather Lowell Brams, of Carrie and Lowell inspiration and co-head of his label, Asthmatic Kitty. Aporia will mirror 2009’s Music for Insomia, and he’s already released two songs from it, “The Unlimited” and “The Runaround.”

Check out the dirtbike culture inspired video for “The Runaround” below: