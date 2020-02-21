Hear a New Song from Sufjan Stevens

February 21, 2020
Emma Mac
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Musician Sufjan Stevens performs onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Musician Sufjan Stevens performs onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features

We’re anticipating a new release from Sufjan Stevens next month, an instrumental, new-age release in fact. Aporia will be his second collaboration with his Stepfather Lowell Brams, of Carrie and Lowell inspiration and co-head of his label, Asthmatic Kitty. Aporia will mirror 2009’s Music for Insomia, and he’s already released two songs from it, “The Unlimited” and “The Runaround.”

Check out the dirtbike culture inspired video for “The Runaround” below:

 

Tags: 
Sufjan Stevens