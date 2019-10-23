Hear Bob Dylan Teach Johnny Cash "Wanted Man"

October 23, 2019
Emma Mac

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Features

In the latest Bob Dylan bootleg news, we've just heard the announcement of a new box set called Bob Dylan (Featuring Johnny Cash) — Travelin’ Thru, 1967–1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15. What's so special about this one? It contains a recording of Dylan and Cash working out the song "Wanted Man" from an informal session in 1969, with Carl Perkins on guitar. 

A week after Dylan wrote and gave "Wanted Man" to him, Cash used it to open his now classic 1969 live album, At San Quentin.

Check out the recording, complete with June Carter Cash chiming in, below:

 

Bob Dylan (Featuring Johnny Cash) — Travelin’ Thru, 1967–1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15 is out 11/1 on Sony Legacy.

Tags: 
Bob Dylan
Johnny Cash
wanted man

