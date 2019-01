Although we're still reveling in Jenny Lewis's 2014 album The Voyager, the thought of new music from the indie rock vet is a very welcome one. On the Line, due out March 22nd via Warner Bros, will be Lewis's 4th solo album. Judging from the single "Redbull and Hennessy" we're in for more of her trademark vulnerable lyrics set to bright and cheery melodies. Bring on the paradox.

Check out "Redbull and Hennessy" here: