Hear a Brand New Song from Brittany Howard, "History Repeats"

June 27, 2019
Emma Mac
PASADENA, CA - JUNE 24: Musican Brittany Howard of musical group Alabama Shakes performs on The Oaks stage during Arroyo Seco Weekend at the Brookside Golf Course at on June 24, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Arroyo

Ever since Brittany Howard came on the scene with her incredible vocals and songwriting with Alabama Shakes, it seems she hasn’t been at a loss for inspiration. She plays in side projects Thunderbitch and Bermuda Triangle, and has just announced her first solo album, Jaime. Due out September 20th, the 11-song album is titled in memoriam of her late sister Jaime, who taught Howard piano and poetry before losing a battle with cancer. She shed more light on the meaning of the album in a release statement:

 

 

Check out the first song from the album, “History Repeats” here:

 


 

