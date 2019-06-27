Hear a Brand New Song from Brittany Howard, "History Repeats"
Ever since Brittany Howard came on the scene with her incredible vocals and songwriting with Alabama Shakes, it seems she hasn’t been at a loss for inspiration. She plays in side projects Thunderbitch and Bermuda Triangle, and has just announced her first solo album, Jaime. Due out September 20th, the 11-song album is titled in memoriam of her late sister Jaime, who taught Howard piano and poetry before losing a battle with cancer. She shed more light on the meaning of the album in a release statement:
Brittany is excited to announce “Jaime”, her debut solo album coming September 20.— Alabama Shakes (@Alabama_Shakes) June 25, 2019
Follow @blkfootwhtfoot or visit https://t.co/KykNmkOro5 for more information on upcoming tour dates, pre order and to hear the first song “History Repeats”. pic.twitter.com/jphM5Um47G
Check out the first song from the album, “History Repeats” here: