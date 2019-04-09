Hear a Brand New Song from Courtney Barnett - "Everybody Here Hates You"

Courtney Barnett released a brand new song earlier this week, titled "Everybody Here Hates You." Debuting the song on Triple J radio in Australia she said she wrote the song as a reaction to listening to Jeff Buckley. It's no coincidence her song mirrors his, "Everybody Here Wants You."

We're still enjoying Barnett's sophomore album Tell Me How You Really Feel from last year, but new music from her is always a good thing. Check out the new song below: