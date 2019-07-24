Hear a Brand New Song from Whitney, "Valleys (My Love)"

Still reeling from their performance at Pitchfork Music Festival last weekend, and ahead of the release of their forthcoming album Forever Turned Around, Chicago locals Whitney have shared the new song "Valleys (My Love)." The band's sophomore album is due out August 30th via Secretly Canadian, and they've recruited help from Brad Cook of Bon Iver and Hand Habits, and Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado.

Check out the video for "Valleys (My Love)" below as welll as another song we've been enjoying from the new album, "Giving Up."

Video of Whitney - Valleys (My Love) (Official Video)