Hear Jim James Cover "What The World Needs Now Is Love"

They say art imitates life, and in the past few unsettling years we've had a surplus of incredible protest anthems and songs calling for peace. And My Morning Jacket's Jim James has contributed to the playlist with his take on Burt Bacharach and Hal David's 1965 hit "What The World Needs Now Is Love," originally made famous by Jackie DeShannon.

James recruited backing help from the Resistance Revival Chorus, truly making it a Jim James product. Check out this statement he released about the cover, and hear the song below.

"I look forward to the day when these songs are outdated and there is SO MUCH LOVE that we don’t need to sing that the world needs more of it, and we stop making the same mistakes over and over again! But until then we will keep singing…trying to bring the love. It was such an honor to sing these songs with @resistancerevivalchorus. Their power is undeniable and it just lifted my spirit so high to hear their beautiful voices reach for the heavens and I hope it lifts your spirit too."