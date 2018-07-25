Hear New Music from Iron and Wine: "What Hurts Worse"

Sam Beam of Iron and Wine just announced he’ll be releasing a new EP at the end of August, entitled Weed Garden. Just last year Beam gave us Beast Epic, his first album of original material as Iron and Wine in 4 years. Although he’s released a few wonderful projects, including the cover album Sing Into My Mouth and the collaboration with Jesca Hoop Love Letter For Fire, he’s continuing the vibe of Beast Epic with the release of the forthcoming 6 song EP.

Weed Garden is the result of a long time spent songwriting and short time spent producing Beast Epic. The songs are not outtakes, but ideas that didn’t make it on the album in time. Check out the first taste of Weed Garden, “What Hurts Worse,” below: