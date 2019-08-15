Hear a New Song from (Sandy) Alex G

(Sandy) Alex G is releasing a new album next month, House of Sugar, and we may as well be counting down the days. The forthcoming release will be his 8th studio album overall, and comes out September 13th via Domino.

He's already released two new songs from the album, “Gretel” and “Hope,” and now we have a third song to add to the fun, “Southern Sky." The song features his incredibly talented, frequent collaborator Emily Yacina, and the music video was animated by Elliot Bech.

Check it out here: