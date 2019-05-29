Hear the New St. Vincent Produced Sleater-Kinney Song

May 29, 2019
Emma Mac

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Features

A few months ago St. Vincent delighted us with a photo of herself producing in-studio for Sleater-Kinney. Now we have audio to back the photo, as the band has released the brand new song "Hurry On Home." 

 

The new music follows Sleater-Kinney's grand reunion album No Cities To Love from 2015. They have not yet released an album name or release date for the new project. They'll be at The Riv on October 18th. 

Check out the new song here:

 

sleater-kinney
hurry on home
st vincent

