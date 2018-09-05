Hear the Original Demo Recording of "Closing Time"

It’s been 20 years since Semisonic released “Closing Time,” a song which has since had an impact that must have surely been unassuming at the time. The Minneapolis band is releasing a reissue of their sophomore album Feeling Strangely Fine this Fall, which will be pressed on colored vinyl, and feature previously unreleased music and mixes, as well as additional artwork and liner notes. To promote the album they’ve released the original demo recording of the resounding hit, "Cosing Time." Hear it here:

Video of Closing Time - Early Live Demo

The song is an undeniably catchy anthem, which explains frontman Dan Wilson’s songwriting credits for pop artists such as Taylor Swift, Adele, and the Dixie Chicks. Read more about Wilson’s journey through the music industry in this interview with Stereogum.

The Feeling Strangely Fine reissue is due out October 19th on UMe. Pre-order it here.