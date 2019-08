Last Friday marked the 25th anniversary of Jeff Buckley's debut album, Grace. To celebrate the anniversary, a number of reissues were released (including Live from Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, May 13, 1995), and we gained a demo called “Sky Blue Skin.” The demo was recorded at his final studio session, September 13th, 1996.

Check out "Sky Blue Skin" here:

Video of Sky Blue Skin (Demo - September 13, 1996)

Find more info on the reissues here.