The Hideout Needs Your Help!

One of the most beloved small venues in Chicago has made a call to action. Tonight at a Chicago Department of Public Planning and Development meeting, the city will present its intent to designate the North Branch area in which The Hideout resides as a TIF. Many buildings surrounding the venue have been sold or demolished ahead of a "Lincoln Yards" development. The Hideout will be asking the City to delay this decision until a new mayor and council are elected next year.

Although the implications of such a development have not yet been made clear, our friends at The Hideout are asking for support at the meeting in asking for a delay. If you can, support the venue tonight at 6:00 pm at Renew Chicago Church, 1001 N. Crosby Street. And long live Veggie Bingo.