Iggy Pop Releases "Family Affair" Cover
April 22, 2020
Iggy Pop turned 73 yesterday, and to celebrate he gave US a present. Iggy posted a recording of Sly and the Family Stone's "Family Affair," a song which he's been known to cover, and gave it quite the transformation.
Check it out here.
