Iggy Pop Releases "Family Affair" Cover

April 22, 2020
Emma Mac
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Iggy Pop rehearses on stage during the 33nd Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert & Gala on February 26, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tibet House)

Iggy Pop turned 73 yesterday, and to celebrate he gave US a present. Iggy posted a recording of Sly and the Family Stone's "Family Affair," a song which he's been known to cover, and gave it quite the transformation.

