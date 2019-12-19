Jack Black Describes Working with Jack White on Conan

On Conan O'Brien's new hit podcast, "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," the T.V. legend takes to interviewing an array of impressive guests in intimate conversations, resulting in hilarity, as you might think. In addition to conversations with the likes of Tina Fey, Eric Idle, Paul Rudd, and Neil Young, Conan chatted with Jack Black about his current projects, some goofy nonsense, and most importantly, his recent collaboraiton with Jack White. Hear Black detail what it was like to record at Third Man Studios, the wonderful surprises he found at Jack White's home, and more. Listen here.