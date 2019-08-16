Jack White and Jack Black Unite to Form Jack Gray

With names like Jack White and Jack Black, it only makes sense that these two guitar-obsessed rock figures should collaborate, and it's happening. The Jacks have teamed up to record a song together, and they're releasing it under the guise, "Jack Gray."

Jack Black's band Tenacious D is documenting their current tour with a Youtube diary series, and in the latest episode they kicked things off with a back stage peek at Lollapalooza, and then visited White's Third Man headquarters in Nashville. Though we don't see them playing any music together, there's plenty of evidence that suggests we can expect a Jack Gray collaboration soon. Check out the video diary here: