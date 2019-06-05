Japanese Breakfast Reimagines Tears for Fears' "Head Over Heels"

Japanese Breakfast (a.k.a. Michelle Zauner) released a unique take of Tears For Fears' classic jam "Head Over Heels" this week. She rang in 2019 with a live performance of the song at a New Year's Eve Concert in Philadelphia, and now we have a recorded version. Tears For Fears' Curt Smith called the recording "a beautiful, ethereal reimagining." Best of all, proceeds from purchasing the song will benefit the ACLU.

Check out the reworking here:

Video of Japanese Breakfast - Head Over Heels (Official Audio)