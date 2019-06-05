Japanese Breakfast Reimagines Tears for Fears' "Head Over Heels"

June 5, 2019
Emma Mac
INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachell

(Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachella)

Japanese Breakfast (a.k.a. Michelle Zauner) released a unique take of Tears For Fears' classic jam "Head Over Heels" this week. She rang in 2019 with a live performance of the song at a New Year's Eve Concert in Philadelphia, and now we have a recorded version. Tears For Fears' Curt Smith called the recording "a beautiful, ethereal reimagining." Best of all, proceeds from purchasing the song will benefit the ACLU. 

Check out the reworking here:

 

