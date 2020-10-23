Jeff Tweedy Releases New Solo Album Love Is The King [Listen]

Jeff Tweedy has been making the most of his time in quarantine, staying busy and entertaining us with multiple projects. He's teamed up with his wife and two sons to produce The Tweedy Show, a series of regular, casual Instagram Live performances. He also just released the book How To Write One Song, a guide to songwriting and finding creative inspiration everyday. And to top it off, he released a new album today: Love Is The King. He recorded the album this past April after his tour dates were cancelled, along with help from his sons Spencer and Sammy.

Love Is The King is out now digitally. Vinyl and CD come out on January 15, 2021.

Stream it here.