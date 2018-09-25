Jeff Tweedy Releases New Song "Some Birds," Gives Album Details

When Wilco Frontman Jeff Tweedy posted a mysteriously goofy photo on instagram yesterday, we knew he was up to something.

New do. A post shared by Wilco (@wilco) on Sep 23, 2018 at 6:05pm PDT

Now we have the scoop: Tweedy is set to release a new solo album, Warm, on November 30th.

The announcement of the new album comes with the video of a new song "Some Birds," which you can watch below, and liner notes from Author George Saunders which you can read via The New Yorker, here.

Video of Jeff Tweedy &quot;Some Birds&quot; (Official Video)

The solo album is due out just a few weeks after the publication of his memoir, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir Of Recording And Discording With Wilco, Etc., coming November 13th.

News of new music from any Wilco member is always good news around here. Tune in to XRT all day long on Friday for a Wilco and The Kinks Friday Feature! Listen online via radio.com.