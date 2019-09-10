Summer may be officially over, but it never truly caps off until we head over to the Fulton Market District and enjoy Goose Island's annual 312 Block Party. The event takes place at Goose Island's Fulton Street location, 1800 West Fulton Street, on Friday, September 20th and Saturday, September 21st. Fridays music lineup includes: Jenny Lewis, Margo Price, Lola Kirke, Rookie, Dogs At Large, and Cafe Racer. Saturday's lineup includes: Kurt Vile, Priests, The Budos Band, Ben Pirani, Manwolves, Roy Kinsey, And Tatiana Hazel.

The event features 20 different beers, a number of food trucks, and has been known to hit capacity before the headliner goes on. The main entrance is at Fulton and Wolcott.

All beers cost only $3, and there is a $10 suggested donation to your choice of a few local charities.

Head to the event brite page for all the info. Hope to see you there!

Goose Island 312 Block Party Friday, 9/20

Goose Island 312 Block Party Saturday, 9/21