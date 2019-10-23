Jim James Reveals New Project on Fallon

One reason we love Jim James of My Morning Jacket is his constant thirst for experimentation. He's released a number of solo and side projects, and his latest release might be his grandest exploration yet. Last week he released an album in collaboration with the Louisville Orchestra and conductor Teddy Abrams, called The Order Of Nature. Check out their performance of the song "Back To The End Of The World" on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Video of Jim James, Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra: Back To the End of the World

The Order Of Nature is out now on Decca Gold.