Jim James Reveals New Project on Fallon

October 23, 2019
Emma Mac
Categories: 
Features

One reason we love Jim James of My Morning Jacket is his constant thirst for experimentation. He's released a number of solo and side projects, and his latest release might be his grandest exploration yet. Last week he released an album in collaboration with the Louisville Orchestra and conductor Teddy Abrams, called The Order Of Nature. Check out their performance of the song "Back To The End Of The World" on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Order Of Nature is out now on Decca Gold.

Tags: 
Jim James

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Ad Astra Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Hustlers Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews IT: Chapter 2 Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Ready or Not Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Where'd You Go, Bernadette Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Blinded by the Light Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes