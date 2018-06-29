Join Tom Marker and Emma Mac at the Broad Street Blues Fest!

Looking for a way to stay cool this weekend? Join XRT's Tom Marker and Emma Mac in the sweet little town of Griffith, Indiana for Blues and BBQ!

The fest takes place in Griffith Central Park at 600 N Broad Street Griffith today, tomorrow and Sunday. Enjoy the best BBQ the region has to offer from over a dozen restaurants, Blues music from a diverse array of artists, and a fireworks display Friday and Saturday at 9:15.

Admission is free! Street parking is abundant. Limited free seating is provided and lawn chairs are encouraged. No outside coolers are allowed.

Here's the music line up:

FRIDAY JUNE 29:

4:00 The Reggae Express

5:00 Nicole Jamrose...

7:30 Old Friends a Simon & Garfunkel Tribute

9:30 Echoes of Pompeii

SATURDAY JUNE 30

1:00 Joseph Mojo Morganfield (Son of Muddy Waters)

3:00 Susan Williams Band

4:30 GuitarMan Blues and One Band

6:00 Jimmy Nick and Don't Tell Momma

7:30 John Primer Blues

9:30 Billy Branch Blues

SUNDAY JULY 1

1:00 Chakalyte Blues

3:00 C-Moe And The Blues Unlimited Band

4:30 The Smiley Tillmon Band with Kate Moss Music

6:00 Theo Huff

7:30 Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials

Find more info on the website and their facebook page. We hope to see you there!