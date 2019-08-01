Juliana Hatfield Announces Police Cover Album [Listen]

Juliana Hatfield is on a hot streak, and that's continuing with an album of Police covers due out this November. Last year she released a full-length album of Olivia Newton-John covers, titled Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John, and earlier this year, she gave us a full-length album of original songs, titled Weird. Come November 15th, we'll have Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police.

Check out her statement about recording the album:

"With Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police I am continuing the project that I started last year with my Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John album. I hope to continue to go deep into covering artists that were important to me in my formative years. The songs I’ve chosen seem to resonate in the present moment. “Rehumanize Yourself,” “Landlord,” and “Murder By Numbers” explore ugly kinds of nationalism, abuses of power, and the mendacity of large swaths of the ruling class. And then there are the timeless, relatable psychodramas: “Every Breath You Take,” “Can’t Stand Losing You,” “Canary In A Coalmine.” In the Police, each player’s style was so distinctive, accomplished, and unique that I didn’t even attempt to match any of it; for anyone to try and play drums like Stewart Copeland would be a thankless, pointless task that is bound to fail. Instead, I simplified and deconstructed, playing a lot of the drums myself, in my rudimentary, caveman style... I listened to a lot of the Police when I was preparing and making this album, and their recordings are as refreshing and exciting as ever. I hope that my interpretations of these songs can inspire people to keep loving the Police like I did, and still do."

Listen to her take on “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da”:

Video of De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da

Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police:

1. “Can’t Stand Losing You”

2. “Canary In A Coalmine”

3. “Next To You”

4. “Hungry For You (J’aurais Toujours Faim De Toi)”

5. “Roxanne”

6. “Every Breath You Take”

7. “Hole In My Life”

8. “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da”

9. “Murder By Numbers”

10. “Landlord”

11. “Rehumanize Yourself”

12. “It’s Alright For You”