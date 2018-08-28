Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, & Lucy Dacus Team up for Supergroup boygenius

Three of the current music scene's most distinguished voices, and talented songwriters, have come together to use their powers for good. Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus have established the trio boygenius, with their debut EP set to release on November 9th via Matador.

The artists take turns leading the group and backing each other up throughout the 6 song EP, which was recorded in LA over four days in early June.

Sample half the EP below, with a song led by each of the three contributors: “Bite The Hand” by Lucy Dacus, “Me & My Dog” by Phoebe Bridgers, and “Stay Down” by Julien Baker.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bite The Hand”

02 “Me & My Dog”

03 “Souvenir”

04 “Stay Down”

05 “Salt In The Wound”

06 “Ketchum, ID”

Preorder the boygenius EP here, and catch the trio at Thalia Hall on November 12th and 13th.