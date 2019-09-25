The Killers, Chili Peppers Pay Tribute to Ric Ocasek

Just last week we learned the sad news that Ric Ocasek, lead singer of The Cars, passed away at age 75. To pay tribute to the late legendary singer, Red Hot Chili Peppers covered “Just What I Needed” during their show at Singapore’s Formula 1 Grand Prix. But they’re not the only band to honor Ocasek- The Killers segued “All These Things That I’ve Done” into a cover of “My Best Friend’s Girl” at a performance this week at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The Killers’ lead singer Brandon Flowers has long been vocal about The Cars’ influence on his musical career, and even got to help induct them into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame. Check out both performances below.